Submission ID: 3263
Date Lost June 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost sanford nc
Street or Road Where Pet Lost dogwood street
Closest Major Intersection horner blvd
Owner's Full Name caleb velazquez
Email calebvela3@gmail.com
Zip 27332
Primary Phone 9197703871
Alternate Phone (919) 721-8139
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name ranger
Type of Animal dog
Breed rottweiler
Markings N/a
Predominant Color black
2nd Color brown
Age of Pet 2 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
