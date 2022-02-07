UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3644
Date Lost February 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lazar LN
Closest Major Intersection Valley Park & FT Bragg
Owner's Full Name Ralph V Roush
Email rvroush@verizon.net
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (757) 353-7124
Alternate Phone (910) 330-6966
Additional Comments Two year Black and Tan Yorkie, her name is Winnie, she has on a purple collar with a VA address but my wife’s NC cell, she is Micro-Chipped. We just moved to Southern Pines and she got out about 6:00 PM, last seen near Lazar LN and McNeill Rd. Reward for her safe return. Thank you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Winnie
Type of Animal Dig
Breed Yorkie
Markings Black and Tan
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
Collar I.D. Tag(s) 419 Foxgate Ct Chesapeake, VA
