Lost Dog Fort Bragg

UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND

Truly amazing people here, so glad to call Southern Pines home.
 

Submission ID: 3644

Date Lost February 06, 2022

Area/Town Lost Southern Pines

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lazar LN

Closest Major Intersection Valley Park & FT Bragg

Owner's Full Name Ralph V Roush

Email rvroush@verizon.net

Zip 28387

Primary Phone (757) 353-7124

Alternate Phone (910) 330-6966

Additional Comments Two year Black and Tan Yorkie, her name is Winnie, she has on a purple collar with a VA address but my wife’s NC cell, she is Micro-Chipped. We just moved to Southern Pines and she got out about 6:00 PM, last seen near Lazar LN and McNeill Rd. Reward for her safe return. Thank you.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Winnie

Type of Animal Dig

Breed Yorkie

Markings Black and Tan

Predominant Color Black

2nd Color Tan

Age of Pet 2

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes

TAIL

Tail of Pet Docked

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Short

EARS

Ears of Pet Erect

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Purple

Collar I.D. Tag(s) 419 Foxgate Ct Chesapeake, VA

