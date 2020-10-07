Submission ID: 2858
Date Lost October 06, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Camp Easter Road
Closest Major Intersection Niagara and Camp Easter
Owner's Full Name Kirk A. Davis
Email davis.kirk.a@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910 690-1735
Alternate Phone (910) 690-0843
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cowboy
Type of Animal dog
Breed Yorkie
Markings blind
Predominant Color tan
2nd Color gray
Age of Pet 10 yo
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) rabies tag saying Pine tree Animal Hospital
