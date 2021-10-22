Submission ID: 3458
Date Lost October 18, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seven Lakes West
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Otter Court
Closest Major Intersection 211 and Seven Lakes Dr
Owner's Full Name Brent Neidenthal
Email randallneid@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 9192855565
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Buckeye
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkshire Terrier
Markings None
Predominant Color Faded Brown/Black
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 14
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
