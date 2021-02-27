Submission ID: 3068
Date Lost February 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost Putman
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Nathan Rd
Owner's Full Name Roshauna Quick
Email roshaunaq@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9106919526
Additional Comments I will give a reward for his return!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cameron
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkie
Markings Blue collar
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.