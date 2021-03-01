UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG WAS FOUND
Submission ID: 3072
Date Lost February 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Meadow Ridge neighborhood/Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Whitney Drive
Closest Major Intersection HWY 5
Owner's Full Name Holly Mandeville
Email hmmandeville@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 8035532838
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Roxy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Teacup Yorkie
Markings Black and brown color
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
