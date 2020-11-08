Submission ID: 2902
Date Lost November 07, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost W. Baltimore Ave.
Closest Major Intersection US 1
Owner's Full Name Crystal Watts
Zip 28373
Primary Phone (910) 315-2704
Alternate Phone (910) 315-2703
Additional Comments My 10 year old yorkie poo, Pluto went missing. He is an inside dog so he was not wearing a collar.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pluto
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yorkie Poo
Markings None
Predominant Color Blonde/white
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Wirey
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
