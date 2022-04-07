UPDATE: BELLA HAS BEEN FOUND, HER FRIEND PRINCE IS STILL MISSING
Submission ID: 3736
Date Lost April 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 616 Morrison bridge road
Closest Major Intersection I live near 690
Owner's Full Name Hannah Comer
Email hannahxoxo0402@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone (910) 758-3905
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab chow mix
Markings Spotted tongue
Predominant Color Golden/yellow
Age of Pet 1.5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple, black and white
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes , rabies tag and tag with my name, phone number and address
(1) comment
Bella came home according to owner's posts on Facebook. Prince is still missing. 4/7/22
