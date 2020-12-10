Submission ID: 2960
Date Lost December 09, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Broadmeade drive
Closest Major Intersection Bethesda
Owner's Full Name Maureen Wooten
Email mwooten11@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 912-220-5688
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Belle
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab hound mix
Markings Yellow tan brown
Predominant Color Yellow tan brown
Age of Pet 2-3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Pink
