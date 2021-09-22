UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3410
Date Lost September 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Downtown Southern Pines
Owner's Full Name Lindsay
Email Lindsaymg0323@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 5852608454
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ellie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings Brown
Predominant Color Brown
Age of Pet 9
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.