UPDATE: DOG FOUND AND SAFELY RETURNED TO OWNER
Date Lost August 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines sandhurst west
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Broadmeade
Closest Major Intersection Bethesda
Owner's Full Name Maureen Wooten
Email mwooten11@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 912-220-5688
Additional Comments Very well taken care of and loved dog microchipped to peak lab rescue but we’ve had her almost 2 years. Slipped out of collar and ran away when we were walking her around the block. Likes to run away.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Belle
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/hound mix
Markings Yellow tan
Predominant Color Yellow
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet None
