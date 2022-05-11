UPDATE: DOG HAS BEEN LOCATED AND SAFELY RETURNED HOME
Submission ID: 3803
Date Lost May 10, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandhills Circle
Closest Major Intersection Spring Lake Drive
Owner's Full Name Jason Tardy
Email tardywv1@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 304-993-4909
Alternate Phone (304) 741-5008
Additional Comments $500.00 reward if found and returned.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Scout
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Yellow Lab
Markings Red Shock Collar & not neutered
Age of Pet 16 months old.
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red shock collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.