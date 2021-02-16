Submission ID: 3050
Date Lost February 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flynn McPherson Rd
Owner's Full Name Kristen Godfrey
Email klgodfrey14@gmail.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (910) 986-6666
Alternate Phone (919) 770-6542
Additional Comments Harley was last seen wearing a pink polka dot collar with a pink heart tag with her name and my fiancé’s name and both of our numbers. Please contact me with any information we miss her so much and are worried sick we are also offering a reward if she is returned
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Harley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Labrador retriever
Markings She has had little scar on her snout
Predominant Color Yellow
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink and grey reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Pink heart shaped tag
