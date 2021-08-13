Submission ID: 3346
Date Lost August 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Foxfire
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hoffman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hoffman Rd/Roseland Rd
Owner's Full Name Selena Barefoot
Email selenad@outlook.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 919-702-6007
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Harley
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Hound mix
Markings Yellow patches
Predominant Color Yellow
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue breakaway collar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.