Submission ID: 3199
Date Lost May 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins, NC
Closest Major Intersection Mt. Carmel road and hwy 24/27
Owner's Full Name Melody Moore
Email mmoore_07@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103030288
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Jenny
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab/cocker spaniel mix
Markings Coat is all yellow
Predominant Color Yellow
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
