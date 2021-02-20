Submission ID: 3057
Date Lost February 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sun Road
Owner's Full Name Stephanie Fiocca
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7574392765
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peggy
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Wire haired terrier
Markings Sand color
Predominant Color Sandy
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
