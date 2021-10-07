Lost Dog Southern Pines

Submission ID: 3427

Date Lost October 06, 2021

Area/Town Lost Southern Pines

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Crestview Rd

Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd/Leak St/Page Rd

Owner's Full Name Sarra Dhamna

Email sdhamna@hotmail.com

Zip 28387

Primary Phone 7576378251

Alternate Phone (910) 723-3289

Additional Comments She is 13 and blind in both eyes. Wandered off when my daughter let her out. It was late and I wasn’t home so she didn’t go out with her just waited by the door for her. She usually goes to the bathroom and comes right back inside but I think she may have gotten turned around or someone picked her up thinking she was a lost dog. My daughter said she was only outside for a couple of minutes.

PHOTO IF AVAILABLE

Upload Photo File uploaded

ANIMAL DESCRIPTION

Animal Name Bella

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Toy Poodle

Markings None

Predominant Color White

Age of Pet 13

Is Pet Microchipped? No

SEX

Sex of Pet Female

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

TAIL

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)

COAT

Coat of Pet Curly

EARS

Ears of Pet Folded

COLLAR

Collar of Pet Nylon

Collar Color(s) Pink cheetah

Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with her name and my phone number

