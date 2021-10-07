Submission ID: 3427
Date Lost October 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Crestview Rd
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd/Leak St/Page Rd
Owner's Full Name Sarra Dhamna
Email sdhamna@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 7576378251
Alternate Phone (910) 723-3289
Additional Comments She is 13 and blind in both eyes. Wandered off when my daughter let her out. It was late and I wasn’t home so she didn’t go out with her just waited by the door for her. She usually goes to the bathroom and comes right back inside but I think she may have gotten turned around or someone picked her up thinking she was a lost dog. My daughter said she was only outside for a couple of minutes.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Toy Poodle
Markings None
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink cheetah
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes with her name and my phone number
