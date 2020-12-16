UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED THE DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2971
Date Lost December 15, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Harnett Rd. & 24/27 on moore / Harnett county line
Closest Major Intersection Harnett Rd & 24/27 or line Rd &24/27
Owner's Full Name Charles knipper
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 9197706595
Additional Comments All white dog, pinkish nose, pointy ears , green collar
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Maddie
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shepherd
Markings All white with a hint of yellow on back
Predominant Color White
2nd Color N/a
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Green
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
