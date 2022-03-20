UPDATE: FOUND
Submission ID: 3707
Date Lost March 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Furr rd/Young’s rd
Closest Major Intersection Furr rd/Young’s rd
Owner's Full Name Margaret Theis
Email houseofhafers@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910-692-7128
Alternate Phone (910) 692-2997
Additional Comments Missing from fenced in yard
Have not owned him very long
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Hamilton
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle white
Markings None
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 9 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
