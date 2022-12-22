Submission ID: 4184
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) McKenzie Road West
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 10:00 am
Owner's First Name Jacquie and JD Potynsky
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost December 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst, McKenzie Road West
Street or Road Where Pet Lost McKenzie Road West
Closest Major Intersection McKenzie Road West and Linden Road
Owner's Full Name Jacquie and JD
Zip 28374
Additional Comments White, female, Pomeranian. Spayed, microchipped. Her name is Cleo.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cleo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pomeranian
Markings All white, slight blonde streak on dorsum
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
