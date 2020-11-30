UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2942
Date Lost November 29, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 2666 cypress road
Closest Major Intersection Cypress rd and cypress church road
Owner's Full Name Robin Walker
Email imabizkit@aol.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (602) 463-6020
Additional Comments He is deaf but very sweet!!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Trooper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit bull mix
Markings White with brown spot on ear and butt
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(1) comment
Owner has posted on Facebook that Trooper is home safe. Was advised to notify Pilot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.