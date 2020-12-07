Submission ID: 2957
Date Lost November 08, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Carolina lakes rd
Owner's Full Name Nancy
Email Nancyg584@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 919 798 3126
Alternate Phone (910) 736-6958
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Alexia
Type of Animal Pitbull
Breed Pitbull color white and blue eyes
Markings White
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 2 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar Color(s) Grey
