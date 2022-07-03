Lost Dog, White Pit Mix with Black Markings in Aberdeen Jul 3, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submission ID: 3907Date Lost July 02, 2022Area/Town Lost Calloway Rd/ Aberdeen Street or Road Where Pet Lost 7111 Calloway Rd Aberdeen NCOwner's Full Name Joshua Byrd, Rosa ByrdEmail Rosa.lamourt@gmail.comZip 28315Primary Phone 9105850480Alternate Phone (910) 273-5489Additional Comments Rocky was last seen running towards the driveway at our home and never came back. We belive he may have been taken.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name RockyType of Animal DogBreed Pit mixMarkings Black patch on left eye Predominant Color White2nd Color Black spotsAge of Pet 5Is Pet Microchipped? YesSEXSex of Pet MaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? NoTAILTail of Pet ShortSize of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)COATCoat of Pet ShortEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet None Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sun., July 3, 2022 Calendar Jul 5 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 5 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Tue, Jul 5, 2022 Jul 6 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Wed, Jul 6, 2022 Jul 7 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Thu, Jul 7, 2022
