Date Lost July 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lost near Mcgill Rd and Summer Creek Trail
Closest Major Intersection Mcgill Rd and 690
Owner's Full Name Sara Rivera
Email Sararivera1988@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9314365388
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mastiff
Markings Black spots
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black spots
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Colorful with pink/same as picture
