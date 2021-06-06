Submission ID: 3252
Date Lost June 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass/Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Byrd Road
Closest Major Intersection Byrd Rd and Cypress Creek OR Byrd Rod and Pats Road
Owner's Full Name Dolores A Taylor
Email dennenyrn@yahoo.com
Zip 28326
Primary Phone 910 528 6275
Alternate Phone (910) 528-6271
Additional Comments Ginger, 18 years old, hard of hearing, cataracts, long white coat, very thin.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ginger
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Poodle/maltese
Markings Long, white coat
Predominant Color All white
Age of Pet 18
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
