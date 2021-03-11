Submission ID: 3091
Date Lost February 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Saunders blvd southern pines
Closest Major Intersection Saunders blvd
Owner's Full Name Kim Guzman
Email Eli8901@yahoo.com
Zip 28378
Primary Phone 9103154743
Additional Comments He is an emotional support animal for my daughter and she’s devastated. Please help us find her best friend!!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bo
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Maltipoo
Markings No
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
