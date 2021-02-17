Submission ID: 3052
Date Lost February 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Robbins NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Fentress Rd
Closest Major Intersection 705 Hwy
Owner's Full Name E Avella
Zip 27325
Primary Phone 9106382355
Additional Comments All white, fluffy, blue eyes, very playful & energetic.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name E Avella
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings Baby blue eyes
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Grey and black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) E Avella
