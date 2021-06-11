Submission ID: 3259
Date Lost June 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Between Roseland Road and Rose Ridge Road
Closest Major Intersection Kirk Road
Owner's Full Name Angela Miller
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105859250
Additional Comments Xander is a sweet boy is skittish towards strangers. He got out of the backyard scaling a 6ft fence trying to get away from thunder. Please help us find him
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Xander
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Husky
Markings None
Predominant Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.