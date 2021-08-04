Submission ID: 3335
Date Lost July 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Seagrove/Westmoore
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Willie Rd
Closest Major Intersection Dover/Willie
Owner's Full Name Cassie Phillips
Email cphillips331@gmail.com
Zip 27341
Primary Phone 9102200204
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Truffle
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English Bulldog
Markings White with brown
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Hanging tag & tag on collar
