Submission ID: 2926
Date Lost November 22, 2020
Area/Town Lost Vass\Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ring rd right off Union Church Rd
Closest Major Intersection US 1 and Old US 1
Owner's Full Name cynthia Mcmains
Email Cindymomtofour@aol.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107959806
Alternate Phone (910) 528-0736
Additional Comments She is a highly energetic dog that will not hurt you. She will not hurt your chickens or ducks either. She doesn't get along with larger Alpha females.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Willa
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pit mix
Markings White with brindle markings
Predominant Color Even mixture of brindle and white..
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
