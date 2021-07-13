Submission ID: 3310
Date Lost July 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost broadway nc
Closest Major Intersection lee county line
Owner's Full Name brianne colvin
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105837020
Alternate Phone (910) 587-9672
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name sugar
Type of Animal dog
Breed lap/pit/hound
Markings none
Predominant Color white/red
2nd Color redish undertone
Age of Pet 5 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) orange
Collar I.D. Tag(s) rabies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.