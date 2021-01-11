Submission ID: 3001
Date Lost January 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Firetower Road
Owner's Full Name Terry Hyde III
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-315-1168
Additional Comments Please call the phone number, instead of emailing. Unknown size & breed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Bogger
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mixed
Markings Spotted
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
