Submission ID: 3257
Date Lost June 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Greenway trail
Closest Major Intersection Airport Rd and Knoll
Owner's Full Name Mohan Shrestha
Email moanstha@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 6464929223
Additional Comments Havanese male, golden and white, very shy, high anxiety/stranger anxiety.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lucky
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Havanese
Markings White and golden
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Golden/tan
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Curly
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink/red
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Lucky
