Submission ID: 3506
Date Lost November 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Hoffman NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Millstone Rd
Closest Major Intersection McDonald Church Rd/US Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Anthony Williams
Email Antnee1984@gmail.com
Zip 28345
Primary Phone 9109955285
Additional Comments Has a TT15 garmin gps collar, a magnum telemetry 217.921 freq collar, purple collar with my Name, telephone number, Whitley Hunt Club and CB 10 on it. Gps collar also has nameplate with my name, address and number
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chief
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Walker
Markings Brown Ears, lemon spots more so on left side
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Lemon/brown
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple, Red, red reflective
