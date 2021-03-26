Submission ID: 3120
Date Lost March 26, 2021
Area/Town Lost Lobelia road just passed wood lake ,vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Lobelia rd 2373 at popes farm
Owner's Full Name Bobby wiltse
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 854 854 3895
Alternate Phone (910) 624-2935
Additional Comments His name is chico, white with brown saddle marks with white line separating the brown one face please don't keep him he is my best freind, my good freind that passed away got it for me boyd candy,I lost boyd I don't wanna go thru this again
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Chico
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Jack russell and fiff
Markings Saddle back spot
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
