Submission ID: 3739
Date Lost April 07, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pegram pl
Closest Major Intersection Sandywoods farm rd
Owner's Full Name Alicia Martinez Garcia
Email Aliciagar26@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105854840
Additional Comments She is playful and friendly.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kashi
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Pitmix
Markings Brown spots on her back near her tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 1
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Choke Chain
Collar Color(s) Silver
