UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2944
Date Lost November 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Brothers road off US-1 across from Belk hardware
Closest Major Intersection US-1
Owner's Full Name Nicole Kemerling
Email Kemerlingnl@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 336 972-2573
Alternate Phone (508) 542-0213
Additional Comments Alton and Alexis went missing Morning of Monday 11/30 around 8:45. I think they got spooked during the storms. Please contact if any sightings!! They are greatly missed.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Alton
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Mutt
Markings White with light brown
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Curled
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Navy
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
