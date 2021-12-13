Submission ID: 3556
Date Lost December 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ring road
Closest Major Intersection Ring road and union road
Owner's Full Name Matthew Dowd
Email mattdowd04@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103151894
Alternate Phone (910) 315-1894
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Douglas
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Beagle
Markings White and brown
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
