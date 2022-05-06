Submission ID: 3791
Date Lost May 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost By SCC near PINE Grove Village
Closest Major Intersection Airport Traffic Circle
Owner's Full Name Keith Moneymaker
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109926382
Alternate Phone (920) 242-3772
Additional Comments She has one eye all white with some black markings. She’s very skittish but if you yell her name she will stop. peaches 9 pounds
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peaches
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Shih Tzu
Markings White with black
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
