Submission ID: 3016
Date Lost January 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Fayetteville
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandhill Drive
Closest Major Intersection Boone Trail Owen Drive Cumberland Rd
Owner's Full Name Kathleen Smith
Email Ksmith2@nc.rr.com
Zip 28306-2128
Primary Phone 9104256970
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rufus
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Lab mix
Markings Black spits
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 15
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Brown
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Rabies microchip
