Submission ID: 3376
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost August 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Jackson springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Flowers and mill es
Owner's Full Name Brittany reinahart
Email Brittbean91@yahoo.com
Zip 27281
Primary Phone 9548020563
Additional Comments Shy but easy to catch she has never run off like this before I don’t know how she will be be 7months old august 31 does not have a collar but is microchipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lulu
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Chihuahua
Markings White with black spots
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
