UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2853
Date Lost October 01, 2020
Area/Town Lost Carthage, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Joel Road
Closest Major Intersection Joel Road/Hwy 15-501
Owner's Full Name Maudie Chalflinch
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107035003
Alternate Phone (910) 947-5614
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nina
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Weimaraner Mix
Markings White Chest and White Feet
Predominant Color Silver Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 5 Years Old
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Folded
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
