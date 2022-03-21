Submission ID: 3711
Date Lost March 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Vass Carthage rd
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 223 rabbit trail Carthage
Closest Major Intersection Niagara/ Carthage rd
Owner's Full Name Laura Almanza
Email Pebblerock901@yahoo.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9103919674
Alternate Phone (910) 585-4453
Additional Comments Two large white shepherd type dogs one male one female very friendly got out of their cage this morning on rabbit trail please contact if found
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Luna and marshmallow
Type of Animal Large white dogs
Breed Shepard
Markings Tan on ears and tail
Predominant Color White
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
