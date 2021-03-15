Submission ID: 3097
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost March 15, 2021
Area/Town Lost carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost healing acres lane
Owner's Full Name Madison Nicholson
Email madison4327@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 8285454327
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Button and Barrel
Type of Animal dog
Breed Lab/pyrenees
Markings both white, one with more orange fur on back
Predominant Color white
2nd Color orange
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
