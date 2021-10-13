UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOG HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3437
Date Lost October 12, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen/West Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bowman Road
Closest Major Intersection Foxfire Road/Bowman Rd/Chicken Plant Road
Owner's Full Name Bobby & Wendy Edwards
Email bobbyedwards@nc.rr.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone (910) 695-3237
Alternate Phone (910) 690-5955
Additional Comments Dogs escaped together and are very friendly dogs. White one named Lola and brown one is Bella.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Lola
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Goldendoodle
Markings White solid
Predominant Color White
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Unsure
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
