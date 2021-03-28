UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED DOGS HAVE BEEN FOUND
Date Lost March 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage/vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sandy Oak Rd
Owner's Full Name Alexandra Kocopi
Email alex.kocopi@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105858209
Alternate Phone (910) 215-7797
Additional Comments Both dogs always stay together and have collars with pinehurst on them as we just moved but my phone is on them.
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Archer
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Aussie
Markings Brown and white
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
Coat of Pet Long
Ears of Pet Folded
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Gray
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Yes
