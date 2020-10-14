Submission ID: 2869
Contact Information
Date Lost October 12, 2020
Area/Town Lost Cameron
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Last seen on Ring Rd. in Vass, NC
Closest Major Intersection 24/27
Owner's Full Name Tommy Haymore
Zip 28326
Primary Phone (919)-499-3986
Alternate Phone (919) 499-3544
Additional Comments He has no collar on. It was pulled off when he got off of his chain. He is a Walker Hunting dog.
Animal Description
Animal Name Clyde
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Walker Hunting dog
Markings brown head, black back, and white legs
Predominant Color mixture of brown, white, and black
2nd Color mixture
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
Sex
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Short
Ears
Ears of Pet Hanging
Collar
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.