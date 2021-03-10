Submission ID: 3087
Date Lost March 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Napier rd
Closest Major Intersection Macaskill
Owner's Full Name Beth Short
Email Bshort@bellsouth.net
Zip 27328
Primary Phone 919 523 2264
Additional Comments Ran off from home noise of roofers
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Shelter black
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Sheltie
Markings Black
2nd Color White brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
