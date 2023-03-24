Submission ID: 4336
Street or Road Where Pet Lost (You do not need to include house #) Reservation Rd, Raeford NC 28376
Owner's First Name Terry
Email terry.matz@hotmail.com
Primary Phone 9106443495
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost March 14, 2023
Area/Town Lost Raeford/ five points area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Reservation Rd
Closest Major Intersection Reservation Rd and Calloway
Additional Comments Copper has seizures. He took off on a sniff and did not return. We used a tracker service, they suspect he was picked up
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Copper
Type of Animal Dog
Breed English Coonhound
Markings Tri color hound
Predominant Color White/black/brown
2nd Color Freckled
Age of Pet 8yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Was wearing 2 collars, invisible fence with bones, yellow reflective
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
