Submission ID: 3589
Date Lost January 05, 2022
Area/Town Lost Steel Bridge Road, Sanford NC (at the Lee/Moore Co Line)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 7625 Steel Bridge Rd
Owner's Full Name Susan Fritts
Zip 27330
Primary Phone 9197401995
Alternate Phone (919) 740-1902
Additional Comments Spots and Stripes Forever Rescue had just pulled Tigger from the Cumberland Co. Shelter. He was on our farm for about 20 min when he scaled our "no climb"(tell that to a hound) perimeter fence and took off into the woods behind us on the hunt for something. He is very sweet/friendly. Foxhound, About 42 pounds, he is intact (we had just got him/hadn't gotten a chance to neuter him yet), and is microchipped. Please keep an eye out for our boy. We are very worried and trying desperately to get him back to the farm. They only named him at the shelter on 12=30, so I doubt that he really even associates with that name
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tigger
Type of Animal Dog
Breed Foxhound
Markings Sable, black, white chest, white strip down his face
Predominant Color Sable
2nd Color Black
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.