Lost Dog Sanford

Date Lost January 05, 2022

Area/Town Lost Steel Bridge Road, Sanford NC (at the Lee/Moore Co Line)

Street or Road Where Pet Lost 7625 Steel Bridge Rd

Owner's Full Name Susan Fritts

Email spotsandstripesfr@yahoo.com

Zip 27330

Primary Phone 9197401995

Alternate Phone (919) 740-1902

Additional Comments Spots and Stripes Forever Rescue had just pulled Tigger from the Cumberland Co. Shelter. He was on our farm for about 20 min when he scaled our "no climb"(tell that to a hound) perimeter fence and took off into the woods behind us on the hunt for something. He is very sweet/friendly. Foxhound, About 42 pounds, he is intact (we had just got him/hadn't gotten a chance to neuter him yet), and is microchipped. Please keep an eye out for our boy. We are very worried and trying desperately to get him back to the farm. They only named him at the shelter on 12=30, so I doubt that he really even associates with that name

Upload Photo File uploaded

Animal Name Tigger

Type of Animal Dog

Breed Foxhound

Markings Sable, black, white chest, white strip down his face

Predominant Color Sable

2nd Color Black

Age of Pet 4

Is Pet Microchipped? Yes

Sex of Pet Male

Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No

Tail of Pet Long

Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)

Coat of Pet Short

Ears of Pet Hanging

Collar of Pet None

